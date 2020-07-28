UK Couple Names Their Baby Lucifer After Brief Tussle With Registrar Who Tried To Bar Them

A UK couple had to face a lot of hurdles to officially name their son Lucifer. Reportedly, a registrar tried to bar them because the name is used for the devil and it would prevent their son from succeeding in life.

Tussle during registration

As per international media reports, the couple Dan and Mandy Sheldon went to register their four-month-old son last week when the council office reopened after lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The couple was excited to keep their kid's name Lucifer Sheldon but the official's reaction towards the name dampened their mood. According to the reports, the registrar allegedly asked them not to use that name which is used for the devil and it would be a hindrance for the child in the future. The registrar also added that their so would never get a job and the teachers would not want to teach him.

The couple tried to make the registrar understand that they were not religious people and that Lucifer meant 'light-bringer' and 'morning' in Greek. But the registrar still refused to register the name and told the couple that they could use this at home but should choose a different name for registration.

But finally, the registrar approved the name after a long tussle between them. Dan has reportedly filed a complaint against the treatment they received at the office. Derbyshire County Council spokesperson was quoted saying, "Our registrar felt it was her duty to ensure the couple was aware the name Lucifer had negative connotations and that their son may encounter issues with the name through his life due to its associations".

