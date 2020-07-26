Video Of 'adorable' Baby Monkey Eating From Hand Of A Man Wins Internet

An adorable clip of a baby monkey eating from the palm of a man has left the internet awestruck. The 11-second video which depicts the affectionate relationship between the baby animal and the man is now doing rounds of the internet. It was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter.

Posted earlier in the day, the brief video shows a baby monkey engrossed in eating an apple from hand of a man. As the video progresses, the teeny being could be seen taking several bites into the apple without any fear. In the caption, Nanda remarked that it was better to be kind than being right.

It is better to be Kind than being right💕 pic.twitter.com/D3uEZRPSy7 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 26, 2020

'Kindness should prevail'

Since posted, the video has been viewed over 10 thousand times and also racked up 1.3 thousand likes. One user wrote," Kindness should prevail right vs the wrong notion of a human." while another remarked, "This is so adorable. Be kind to every animal". Yet another comment read," Kindness is a good character of humanity".

Kindness is a good character of humanity. — Santanu Kumar Gouda (@santanu_gouda) July 26, 2020

Yes sir👍



When I was young, I admire intelligent people. As I grow elder, I admire kind people. — RamkumarRangarajan (@RamanusaDasan) July 26, 2020

You are trusted by default unless you break someone's trust. — Dr. Roosy Aulakh (@docroosy) July 26, 2020

Feed each and every one of them ❤️ — Ruchir (@rucjos) July 26, 2020

Kindness should prevail right vs wrong notion of a human. — ANANYA SINHA (@SINHAANANYA) July 26, 2020

This warms my heart🤗 — Archana Gamgothri (@archagamgothri) July 26, 2020

In a similar incident, a video of a small snake drinking water from human's palm hit the media feed of many. An Odisha-based Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, named Susanta Nanda, shared a seven-second video, which featured a green colour snake drinking water from his hand. The video has garnered more than 6.8K views and has been re-shared by 112 users on Twitter and still counting. Before checking out netizens' reactions, watch the viral video below:

A user was awestruck after watching the video, as she penned that she has not seen a snake drinking water from human's palm. On the other side, a few of them praised the small snake as they called it 'cute' and 'beautiful'. Many of them were curious to know more about the species of the green-colour snake. Amid the confusion, a Twitter user claimed that it is a green vine snake, which is mildly venomous and generally found in the Eastern Ghats of India.

