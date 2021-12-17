UK Criticises France Over Travel Ban On Its Citizens As Omicron Fears Mount

As the French government has announced a travel restriction to the United Kingdom in order to curb the spread of the Omicron - new Covid-19 variant - it has sparked criticism in the UK. In response, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman stated that the government does not think that the travel restrictions are an effective or proportionate reaction to stop Omicron, as per the reports of Daily Mail. The spokesperson further said that they don't think that Red Lists are useful or proportionate at this moment, considering that Omicron is spreading rapidly.

According to KentOnline, the Prime Minister stated that everyone is entitled to take steps to defend against Omicron. But he also stressed that France has got a significant increase of Delta cases too. He further stated that more individuals are being admitted to ICUs in France than in the UK at present.

Natalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, on the other hand, stated that the French action is causing unnecessary hardship for travellers and that their response in a manner that is distinct from that of other European countries and it will cause unnecessary inconvenience during the Christmas season, according to Daily Mail. She also said that they saw France do this last Christmas and that it will be tough for people attempting to return home for Christmas or travel overseas at this time of year.

Not again! It’s absolutely vital that the French act more responsibly this year so we don’t see a repeat of the Christmas chaos caused by their unilateral border closures. https://t.co/CCc5KosU83 — Natalie Elphicke MP (@NatalieElphicke) December 16, 2021

Many believe that France’s decision follows weeks of political squabbles between France and the United Kingdom over post-Brexit fishing rights. Following the arrival of Omicron, France's daily COVID cases have already skyrocketed, approaching the same number per million as in the UK. 78,610 cases were recorded in Britain on Wednesday with scientists predicting significantly greater rates.

The French government announced that from midnight Saturday, the non-essential travel to the UK for both the unvaccinated and vaccinated people have been banned. Some truck drivers and students will be able to visit but arrivals must give a negative COVID test within 24 hours of arrival and remain isolated for at least two days. French citizens, their partners and children, legal residents, and EU citizens returning home via France will not be required to provide an important reason for their travel, but must still follow all other laws, according to BBC.

