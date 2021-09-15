UK Delays Checks On Post-Brexit EU Imports Again Over Supply-chain Issues

Following UK's exit from the European Union, Britain has over time, delayed imports to member countries. Recently, Britain has again announced it will again postpone the introduction of post-Brexit checks on imports to England, Scotland and Wales, BBC reported. Citing COVID-related disruption and pressure on global supply chains, Britain's Labour government said that it "did not have a sustainable answer to tackling delays and red tape at the border.

Earlier, the delay was announced for six months in March 2021 to allow "businesses more time to prepare." However, the free flow of imports has again been halted stating that the agricultural sector across Europe and UK has been particularly hit by the ongoing pandemic. Meanwhile, several critics of the Boris Johnson government have lambasted the administration for being "ill-prepared" regarding the border changes following the hard-negotiated Brexit.

"The pandemic has had longer-lasting impacts on businesses, both in the UK and in the European Union, than many observers expected in March. There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors including the pandemic and the increased costs of global freight transport. These pressures are being especially felt in the agrifood sector," the House of Commons said in a written statement.

Further delays in checks on goods

As per the previous developments, customs and control declarations will be announced on January 1, 2022. Nevertheless, following the current delay, checks for EU farm imports will not proceed until next year. It is to be noted that the plans were supposed to be panned out in October. Additionally, export health certificates have also been pushed for another nine months. According to Euro News, the safety and security declarations for the dispatch of certificates will not be announced until July 1, 2022.

Citing its rights to independent trading, the UK government announced a list of elements of the new controls, especially those relating to sanitary and phytosanitary goods. As per the statement, the government will introduce the pre-notification of agri-food imports on January 1, 2022, as opposed to October 1, 2021. Secondly, Phytosanitary certificates and physical checks on SPS goods at Border Control Posts, due to be introduced on January 1, 2022, will now be introduced on July 1, 2022. "The Government will work closely with the Devolved Administrations on the implementation of this new timetable, given their devolved responsibilities for agri-food controls," the statement by the House of Commons asserted.

England suffers severe damages due to the ongoing delays

As per Euro News, the delay on checks has particularly damaged fresh produce markets in England. The supermarkets in Uk have displayed empty shelves several times this year. Additionally, a statement from the Bank of England mentioned that COVID-related travel restrictions resulted in a drop in candidates at a "record pace." On the other hand, businesses have also accused Britain of blindsiding trade losses due to the delay on border checks. UK's Food and Drink Federation slammed the government for distorting imports and exports due to the "asymmetric nature of border conflicts."

Image: Unsplash/Shutterstock (representative)