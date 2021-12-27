UK: Detained Windsor Castle Intruder Identified; Aimed To Avenge Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

The South Hampton resident, who was arrested on Christmas near Windsor castle for possession of a crossbow has been identified as Jaswant Singh Chail. According to a report by Daily Mail, the 19-year-old apparently aimed to avenge the 1919 Jallaianwala Bagh Massacre by assassinating Queen Elizabeth II. In a video, that he recorded and shared on Snapchat 24 minutes before trespassing the Royal Palace, “Jas” could be heard laying bare his plan to revenge the death of those who died in the gruesome massacre.

Chail said, “I'm sorry. I'm sorry for what I've done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family. This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.” “It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated, and discriminated against because of their race. I'm an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones,” he added making a 'Star Wars' reference.

What did Chail do?

In a daredevil act, parallel only to Michael Fagan, the unnamed man broke into the grounds of the Queen’s official residence on Christmas. A video of the whole act was assessed by The Sun, which shows the 19-year-old, donning a face mask and dark hoodie on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Holding a crossbow, the man in a distorted voice said that he aims to assassinate the queen with a revenge mission. Queen Elizabeth, along with other family members, was inside the palace when the incident occurred.

In the aftermath of the incident, the royals were informed about the break-in but security personnel argued that it did not jeopardise their safety.

Addressing media reporters, a man said, “Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings. Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered.”

According to a report by The Guardian, Chail has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and continues to remain under the care of medical professionals. Additionally, his case has also been transferred from Thames Valley Police to Scotland Yard’s royalty protection command.

Image: AP