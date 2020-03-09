UK Doctor Develops Anti-snore Device That Zaps Tongue With Electricity

National Health Service surgeon in the UK has reportedly invented a device to prevent people from snoring. Professor Anshul Sama, who is also a sleep disorder expert has created an ingenious little device which is designed to stop a person from waking up the household by hitting the snorer's tongue with a small electrical current.

Acccording to reports, the small crab pincer-like device is inserted into the user’s mouth and is flexible enough to sit in the base of a mouth. The teeny device needs to stay there for a minimum of 20 minutes at a time for a total of six weeks while the person is not sleeping. A current is passed by the device the user’s tongue to tighten its floppier muscles towards the back of the throat, which is what mainly causes snoring.

According to reports, the app also recorded user’s sleep patterns and guides them on how they could improve it. Professor Sama calling his product a ‘device of ease’ told International media reporters that many other anti-snore devices were unpopular as they had to be worn at night adding that his device was different.

Fat tongue leads to loud snoring: Study

A new study suggests that loud snoring from sleep apnea may be caused by a fat tongue. Being overweight has long been linked to loud snoring but now the new research confirms that a fat tongue may also be a major factor. United States researchers conducted a study on 67 sufferers who lost ten per cent of their body weight over six months. Researchers confirmed that loss of tongue fat brings more relieving symptoms than the pterygoid and the pharyngeal lateral wall.

Read: 'Coordination Panel To Study NPR Issues In Maha': Uddhav Thackeray Switches Stance Again

Read: Study Reveals Air Pollution Shortens Life By Three Years On Average

According to the study published on the US National Library of Medicine, "There is increased tongue volume and deposition of fat at the base of tongue in apneics compared to controls. Increased tongue fat may begin to explain the relationship between obesity and obstructive sleep apnea."

Read: Experts Reveal Fat Tongue Could Be A Reason Behind Loud Snoring

Read: Study Claims 'DNA' Found Preserved In 75 Million Years Old Dinosaur Fossils