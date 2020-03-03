'Coordination Panel To Study NPR Issues In Maha': Uddhav Thackeray Switches Stance Again

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday spoke about implementing the National Population Register (NPR) in the state. Addressing the media in Vidhan Bhavan, Thackeray yet again changed his stand on the NPR in Maharashtra and said that a coordination panel of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi will be formed to study the issues pertaining to the NPR. Earlier, Thackeray had backed the Centre on the National Population Register.

Uddhav Thackeray on National Population Register

Thackeray asserted that senior-most leaders from the ruling MVA will be a part of the committee. Maintaining his stand spite of the looming differences between the MVA alliance, Thackeray said, "Responsible leaders of the three parties will be part of it (coordination committee on NPR)."

"I won't let anyone snatch the right of any citizens of Maharashtra. I am very clear on this," he said, when asked about differences in the ruling alliance over implementation of NPR in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray's previous stance on NPR

Earlier on February 21, after his meeting with PM Modi, Thackeray backed the Centre’s explanation on the National Population Register. Maintaining that NPR was a regular exercise like the Census, he had opined that no individual needed to worry about it.

Similarly, on Monday, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar echoed Thackeray's stance and reiterated that no one in the state would be affected by the NPR. He also dismissed the possibility of the government introducing a resolution against the CAA and NPR in the Maharashtra Assembly. Pawar also called for more awareness to curb “false information” about CAA and NPR.

Differences emerge in the MVA

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the uncle of Ajit Pawar has vehemently criticised the CAA, NPR, and NRC. When asked about Uddhav Thackeray’s pro-CAA and NPR position, he recalled that NCP had voted against the CAA in the Parliament.

Moreover, Pawar revealed that his party would try to convince Uddhav Thackeray on changing his stance. Subsequently, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat made it clear that his party remained steadfast in its opposition to the CAA, NPR, and the NRC.

(With PTI Inputs)