UK Finance Minister Says Brexit Deal Negotiation Possible In September

On August 7, Britain's Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak said that the long-awaited trade deal between Britain and the European Union (EU) might be struck in September. In a televised address with a leading UK broadcaster, the finance minister revealed that going by the recent reports on Brexit, the government remains certain that it’s possible to get a deal in September 2020.

While the United Kingdom had exited the European Union, terminating its economic and political partnership with 27 countries on January 31, 2020, the future of the EU-UK relationship that ends December 31, 2020, relies on an agreement. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout, the negotiations and talks for the extension of the transition period have been shelved. However, for now, the UK remains in the EU's customs union and adheres to the policies despite no British MEPs in the European Parliament, according to reports.

By its current refusal to commit to conditions of open and fair competition and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the U.K. makes a trade agreement, at this point, unlikely—Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said, as per a news agency report.

Dismiss from 'customs union'

Earlier this month, the EU called out for the UK to dismiss from the customs union and single market and end the overall jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice as the deadline to extend the transition period passed with no trade deal agreed in a statement. Even as UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson argued that the UK aligned with the European Union’s trade policies, member states and critics questioned the Kingdom’s co-operation with the EU on security and law enforcement. Despite major changes to the relations expected to take effect by January 2021, the UK is set to withdraw from the European Arrest Warrant scheme more recently, which allows the transfer of criminals across borders with other European countries, as per reports.

The EU is engaging constructively and in good faith, as Michel Barnier pointed out earlier this week, we are working hard to overcome the significant divergences that remain between us, a spokesman for the European Union’s executive arm, Ferrie said, a news agency reported.

According to the UK government’s Brexit document, the withdrawal agreement mentioned that the "UK has said it does not want an extension”. Further, it made clear, the option of an extension was "contained" in the agreement and the EU had until 1 July 2020 to agree on a possible extension. With Boris Johnson government's no immediate interest in resuming talks, German chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly urged the leader to display more "realism". Furthermore, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told the members that he "hopes" separate deals can be achieved by next year, 2021.

