UK: Rainbow Flag To Be Flown To Mark India's Second Anniversary Of Section 377 Repeal

The United Kingdom is flying a rainbow flag at its British Council premises this week to pay tribute to the second anniversary of India's historic judgement to repeal Section 377 and decriminalise homosexuality. According to the British High Commission, this was done to show solidarity with the Indian LGBT+ community. It was 2 years back in the year 2018, when India struck down section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalised gay sex.

India's Second anniversary of Section 377 repeal

According to the reports, a five judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra was set up to come up with the final verdict. The bench included DY Chandrachud, Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra. BHC stated that the UK has always been committed to non discrimination on any grouds. This includes sexual orientation and gender identity as it actively works to promote equal rights for all.

In a seperate incident, to show solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community in Poland, the opposition MPs dressed in the colours of the rainbow at the swearing in ceremony of Polish President Andrzej Duda after he was accused of running a campaign with homophobic rhetoric. Ahead of his July vote, Duda had said that individuals belong in the LGBTQ+ spectrum “are not people, it’s an ideology”. Condemning these words, and calling for “welfare of all citizens”, the opposition MP’s even wore the facemasks with the pride flag and posted images on social media platforms.

They wore rainbow masks and outfits in the shades of the rainbow and sat in their designated seat while Duda took the oath on August 6 in the Sejm, the lower house of the parliament. The lawmakers even posed for a picture outside the building along with the pride and Polish flags.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credits: Twitter/UKInIndia)