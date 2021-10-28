UK: France's Threats To Bar British Fishing Boats Are 'disappointing And Disproportionate'

As France announced that they will be barring British fishing boats if no agreement is reached with the United Kingdom over the fishing licenses, a British government official stated on Wednesday evening that France's threats are "disappointing and disproportionate," reported Xinhua. As per media reports, certain French restrictions might take effect on November 2 unless progress is achieved in the country's post-Brexit fishing dispute with the United Kingdom. France claimed that only 50 per cent of the French fishing boats got the license to operate in British territorial seas.

Citing the statement of the British government spokesman, the news website reported, “France's threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner." The spokesperson went on to say that the proposed sanctions seem to be incompatible with the trade and cooperation agreement (TCA) and global law, and if implemented, will be addressed with a proportionate and regulated reaction. He even said that their concerns will be communicated to the European Commission and the French government.

Furthermore, the UK's Brexit Minister David Frost stated on Twitter that they did not receive any formal communication from the French Government on this matter. “We will be seeking urgent clarification of their plans. We will consider what further action is necessary for that light,” the tweet reads.

2/2 As we have had no formal communication from the French Government on this matter we will be seeking urgent clarification of their plans. We will consider what further action is necessary in that light. — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) October 27, 2021

France reaction to the implementation of the new licensing system

During the month of May, disagreements between Britain and France arose over fishing rights when the government of the British Channel Island of Jersey implemented a new licensing system demanding French vessels to demonstrate whether they had a record of fishing in Jersey's seas in order to receive permission to operate in the region. As a result, both parties dispatched navy warships to Jersey's seas to monitor the situation.

However, the rejection of operating license for a number of French fishing vessels in their territorial seas by the United Kingdom and the Channel Island of Jersey last month sparked indignation in France. According to France, the constraints are in contravention of the post-Brexit agreement reached by the British administration when it left the European Union.

In addition, the ministers for Europe and maritime affairs of France revealed in a joint statement that if no agreement has been signed by November 2, France will prohibit British fishing boats from allotted ports and tighten customs, security, and other controls on any British vessels and trucks travelling between France and the UK. Meanwhile, by the end of September, the UK had granted only 12 licenses for the smaller boats, under 12 metres long to do fishing in its territorial waters out of the 47 requests during the most recent batch of licensing applications.

(Image: AP)