UK General Election: PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson For His Return

UK News

PM Narendra Modi has also congratulated the re-elected Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson as the results of UK general elections close on December 12.

UK general election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Boris Johnson for his return with a thumping majority as the Prime Minister of UK on December 12. PM Modi wished him the best and said he looks forward to working towards the closer India-UK ties. The Conservative Party which needed 326 seats for a clear majority has already acquired 355 in the face of its main opposition Labour Party's defeat with 202 seats in the 650-seat British parliament. 

The elections which were called by Johnson to end the parliamentary deadlock over Britain's divorce from the 27 nation bloc, have finally proven to have a Brexit-dominated outcome. Johnson even tweeted just hours before the polling started and urged people to 'vote Conservatives and get Brexit done'. 

Read - EU Ready To Get Brexit Talks Moving Again After UK Vote

Trump congratulated Johnson

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump had also congratulated Boris Johnson on the 'big win' in the UK general election. As the countings closed on December 12, Trump applauded the Conservative majority in the British Parliament and Labour Party's crushing defeat. US President's tweet came soon after Johnson said it looked like his party had won 'a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done' in the national elections.  

Read - UK Polls: Jeremy Corbyn Concedes Defeat As Conservatives Take Big Lead

Exit polls for the recently concluded elections in the United Kingdom suggested a major landslide victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party and surprised many of his critics. The Conservatives were expected to win 368 seats, according to the national exit poll released soon after voting stations around Britain closed at 10 pm London time. A party needs a minimum of 322 seats to control the 650-seat House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament. 

Read - UK General Election: Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On 'big Win'

Read - UK Exit Polls Predict Landslide Win For PM Johnson And A Tory-style Brexit

