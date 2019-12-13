UK General Election: Trump Hints At Boris Johnson On 'big Win'

President of United States Donald Trump congratulated Boris Johnson on the 'big win' in the UK general elections. As the countings closed on December 12, Trump applauded the Conservative majority in the British Parliament and Labour Party's crushing defeat. US President's tweet came soon after Johnson said it looked like his party had won 'a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done' in the national elections.

Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

The elections which were called by Johnson to end the parliamentary deadlock over Britain's divorce from the 27 nation bloc, have finally proven to have a Brexit-dominated outcome. Johnson even tweeted just hours before the polling started and urged people to 'Vote Conservatives and get Brexit done'. With the present results, Conservatives are leading the elections with 310 seats while Labour which was believed to be the biggest opposition in the parliament has managed to get nearly 193 seats. According to Johnson, the Conservative majority means there will be Brexit by January 31, 2020.

Exit polls predictions

Exit polls for the recently concluded elections in the United Kingdom suggested a major landslide victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party and surprised many of his critics. The Conservatives were expected to win 368 seats, according to the national exit poll released soon after voting stations around Britain closed at 10 pm London time. A party needs a minimum of 322 seats to control the 650-seat House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament.

Such a landslide victory, if it happens, will give PM Johnson enough political capital to push through his Brexit deal agreed with the European Union in October through Parliament. The opposition Labour Party led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn is projected to win a mere 191 seats. Labour had promised to renegotiate Johnson's deal and give voters another chance to rethink on their 2016 decision to leave the EU.

