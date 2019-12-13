UK Polls: Jeremy Corbyn Concedes Defeat As Conservatives Take Big Lead

Exit polls showed Boris Johnson and the Conservatives winning a landslide 368 seats in the election which would give them a very comfortable majority in the 650 seat parliament. This would indicate the biggest conservative party since the time of Britain's Iron Lady Margret Thatcher in 1987.

Major conservative win

All indications show the exit polls to be accurate and it seems that Johnson's gamble on a snap election has paid off. This landslide marks the ultimate defeat of all those in Britain's populations who wanted to go against the decision of the 2016 referendum that voted for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union (EU). The clashes between the leave camp and remain camp in regards to Brexit triggered some of the biggest protests in Britain's history.

After winning his seat at Uxbridge, Johnson announced that this election is historic and has given the government the chance to uphold the democratic will of the people their decision to leave the EU). He also added that his party now had renewed vigour and an official public mandate to get Brexit done. But Johnson still faces a daunting task ahead of him, EU is currently the World's largest trading bloc and Johnson now has to strike new international deals as well as ensure that he preserves London's position as the Financial Capital of the world.

The big majority of Johnson gives him the much-needed security to extend trade talks with the EU and other parties. The outcome of the talks will determine the fate of Britains $2.7 trillion economies. Johnson fought the election with the slogan 'Get Brexit Done'. He was helped in the election greatly by Nigel Farage's Brexit Party which stood down and thereby the preventing a split vote between the pro-Brexit voter camp and allowed the conservatives to get a majority.

