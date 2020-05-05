COVID-19: UK Govt's Draft Plan Reveals Possible Post-lockdown Workplace Restrictions

As the United Kingdom plans to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions, a draft government plan reportedly revealed rules that may be imposed in the country. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he would outline the ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown, a draft which was released outlined the measures that workplaces may have to follow to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

According to an international media report, the draft proposes reduced hot-desking, staggered shift times and maximised home-working. To contain the spread of COVID-19, the UK government is taking every step possible. According to the draft, the government also proposed additional hygiene procedures, physical screens, the use of protective equipment and six feet distance between workers.

READ: Motormouth UK TV Host Piers Morgan Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms

In the coming days, the UK PM is also expected to announce that children aged 10-11 will be allowed back to primary school from June 1, followed by other primary school classes. As per reports, the school for classes 10 and 12 in secondary is also expected to open. Furthermore, the government is also focusing on class 6 students as they will be transiting to secondary school in September.

While the government might ease the lockdown restrictions, Johnson’s ‘roadmap’ still doesn’t represent things returning to business as usual. While speaking to an international media outlet, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that he doesn’t think that the citizens should expect the government to go from the current situation of social distancing to where the UK was back in February. He added that the country definitely will not be going to business as usual and undo the brilliant work that it has done in containing the virus.

READ: UK To Pilot Coronavirus Contact Tracing Smartphone App

‘Test, track and trace’

Meanwhile, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, while addressing the daily briefing announced the next ‘part of the plan’- The test, track and trace. The programme, which will begin on the Isle of Wight, involves contact tracing and tracking via the smartphone app. The application will help people, who have developed COVID-19 symptoms, to register. According to Hancock, the new system will allow the authorities to take a more ‘targeted approach’ to fight the deadly virus.

Currently, the UK has more than 190,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 28,734 lives in the country. On April 30, Johnson even said that the country is ‘past the peak’ of the COVID-19 pandemic. At his first press conference since being hospitalised with the virus, Johnson stated that the UK is past the peak and is also on the downward slope.

READ: Scientists Fault UK’s Pandemic Strategy As Deaths Rise

READ: Netizens Have A Field Day As UK Armed Police Find Out The Truth About A Tiger On The Prowl