Netizens Have A Field Day As UK Armed Police Find Out The Truth About A Tiger On The Prowl

In a recent incident, armed police stationed in the UK countryside to search for a dangerous tiger on the prowl were stunned when they found the big cat was a life-like statue. According to a recent report, the police deployed armed personnel and a helicopter to locate a tiger on the loose in Kent, United Kingdom, after someone told the police that a tiger was wandering through the countryside. But as they went near it, it turned out to be a 20-year-old sculpture.

It was also reported that, about 20 years ago, an 85-year-old woman named Juliet Simpson developed the lifesize piece from chicken wire and resin. Worried residents had alerted authorities they'd seen a big cat wandering around Ightham's small village. Juliet, who laughed off the situation after her lifelike tiger was 'introduced' by police, was first alerted by her son. Her granddaughter also took to her Twitter handle to share pics of the same.

My Granny is a sculptress. Today 10 armed police and a helicopter were called to her house after walkers reported a tiger in the woods. This is the tiger. pic.twitter.com/Kn21npZPiS — Martha (@marthasimpson__) May 2, 2020

As soon as the granddaughter posted the pictures on her Twitter handle about the police catch tiger sculpture, Netizens were left in splits. This viral news received several comments and likes from Netizens online. One of them tweeted saying, "the ultimate Tiger trap story." While the other one said, "Thanks for making us smile." Check out a few more comments on the police catch tiger sculpture below.

A great bit of lightness - so needed these days. Lovely — Malcy (@Malcy16) May 3, 2020

And we thought the helicopter was looking for an escaped convict! — Frederique Jones (@frederique_art) May 3, 2020

Tiger Queen 🙌🏽 — Bincks (@clakklaa) May 3, 2020

Juliet opens up about the sculpted tiger

In a recent interview, Juliet Simpson revealed that her son, Duncan, rang her and told her that there were armed forces leading to their house. She also said that there were ten of them. She got worried and then she walked up the road and saw the police car. She went up to them as asked them if they wanted to be introduced by her tiger. Juliet Simpson also revealed that she never faced any problem before with the sculpture of the tiger being placed around 30 metres from the public walkway.

It was also reported that the cops stayed with her for about 10 or 20 minutes, telling her that they had to respond to public concerns. To which Juliet replied saying that they liked the sculpture and said they even thought it was real. She also said that there have been many dogs who have been worried about it but no serious fears. She also added that some people might have had a moment of thinking it's a real tiger.

