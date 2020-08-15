UK Government Faces Criticism Over Exam Grades System Amid COVID-19

The UK government faced a major backlash on August 13 after education officials cut-off 40 per cent of students' final grades after the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the cancellation of exams. According to the reports, the students across Britain were unable to appear summer exams due to the COVID-19 crisis and instead have received a moderated grade based on an assessment by their school.

READ: UK Man Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Greece asked To Quarantine

Govt faces backlash

As per the reports, the down gradation of scores have raised serious concerns among the students and their parents all over the UK.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said, "While there has been an overall increase in top grades, we are very concerned that this disguises a great deal of volatility among the results at school and student level".

"The student downgraded from a C to a U grade says: 'So I failed an exam I never actually got to sit'": my @ASCL_UK video briefing on today's results day aftermath: https://t.co/B6kgQTngSP pic.twitter.com/izWMwMJvet — Geoff Barton (@RealGeoffBarton) August 14, 2020

READ: UK Extends COVID-19 Restrictions In Several Regions Following Surge In Virus Cases

He added that they are asking the legislature to review the situation on the basis of urgency. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson precluded further changes to the grading system there despite the wide criticism. He reportedly declared that the understudies could utilize mock test results as the reason for an appeal and they could likewise decide to sit tests in the autumns also.

On the other hand, the critics reportedly said that there is no standardized system for mock exams and lack of clarity over the appeals process. Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party said, "Something has obviously gone horribly wrong with this year's exam results". He added that the system has fundamentally failed them and urged the government to "urgently rethink" the system.

READ: UK’s Princess Anne To Mark 70th Birthday In Low-key Fashion

READ: UK Travelers To And From France On Quarantine Move

Image: @educationgovuk/Twitter