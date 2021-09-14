UK Govt Gives Nod To COVID-19 Vaccines For Teens Ahead Of Winter Season

The British Administration on Monday, gave a green light to administer COVID vaccines to children aged 12 and above, as the western European country expands mass inoculations before the onset of winters. The Associated Press reported that British PM Boris Johnson is expected to make the announcement regarding the same on Tuesday, as a part of his “COVID toolkit” to curb infections in fall and winters. Notably, the toolkit would also include measures such as a “third, booster shot” for the highly vulnerable population.

On Monday, the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recommended that children aged 12 to 15 be given a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, despite the government's vaccine advisors saying this month that the step would have only marginal health benefits. Later, Minister for Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that the administration has accepted the recommendation and would begin inoculating the teens as soon as next week. Many western countries including the US and France have already begun inoculating teens above the age of 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Britain has registered a total of 7,256,559 cases with 134,261 deaths making it the fourth most affected country in the world. Meanwhile, a total of 48,43,272 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 44,048,093 people are fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the British government.

UK ditches vaccine passports

On Sunday, UK's Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that British authorities have decided to scrap the mandatory rule for vaccine passports to secure entry into a nightclub and other crowded places. However, he informed that the temporary shelving of vaccine passports could be revisited in case of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases around autumn or winter. During an interview with BBC, Javid told that the authorities have "looked at it properly." He also added, "...whilst we should keep it in reverse as a potential option, I'm pleased to say that we will not be going ahead with plans for vaccine passports." The announcement comes at the heels of the government's vaccine minister and cultural secretary praising the policy and stating that it would be necessary to enter public places for some time longer.

