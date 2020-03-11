UK Health Minister Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus Days After She Met Boris Johnson

British Health Minister Nadine Dorries has tested coronavirus positive. The Minister is the first high profile politician across the globe to be diagnosed with the virus and has placed herself under isolation. Questions raise whether the Prime Minister would undergo a test.

Conservative MP Nadine Dorries is the latest to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom making the total number of affected people rise to 380. The Health Minister, after being tested positive placed herself in isolation. She took to Twitter to thank people for their support.

Health Minister under self-quarantine after testing positive for Coronavirus

"Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now," tweeted the MP.

The Mid Bedfordshire MP also expressed concerns about her mother who has been staying with her. "More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone," read her tweet.

Dorries, who has been a Member of Parliament for 15 years, is believed to be recovering. However, her case has prompted huge concerns at both the Health Ministry and 10 Downing Street- Prime Minister' office. Last Thursday, the MP attended a programme at the residence of UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Apart from him, she met a number of people at Downing Street, which hosted a reception on the occasion International Women's Day.

The well-known author has also been at the Westminster. She has been meeting fellow MPs and now fear has gripped others with the potential spread of the virus. It is not known how the MP got affected and the health department is tracking the contacts she made recently. On the other hand MPs and Ministers would undergo a COVID-19 test the claim is yet to be confirmed by the office of UK's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The number of virus affected people in the United Kingdom has seen a quick rise. So far six people have lost their lives due to infection. More than 25,000 people have undergone the virus test in the country the most number of affected people are from the capital city. London has registered more than 90 cases of Coronavirus.

