Coronavirus: UK Food Banks Running Out Of Basic Necessities Due To Panic-buying

Due to panic-buying caused by the coronavirus outbreak, food banks in Britain are running out of basic necessities. According to reports, food banks in Britain are running out of things like milk and cereal as shoppers begin to hoard necessities. Donations from shoppers at food bank branches of Sainsbury’s and Waitrose have fallen by 25 per cent than their normal amount.

Might suspend operations temporarily

As per reports, donations to the food bank at a Kirkcaldy food bank have fallen by a third, the food bank has also reportedly run out of milk. Some food bank facilities have warned that they may have to temporarily suspend operations due to the danger of cross infections and a food bank in Stonebridge, which is located in a deprived area of north-west London, will reduce the size of its food parcels.

As a foodbank user, I have a little request of my followers...



If you're lucky enough to have a few £££ left at the end of your food shop then please consider buying food or hygiene products to donate to food banks. https://t.co/Szbw5oRrOu — Northern Socialist (@NorthernLefty) March 6, 2020

According to reports, Joyce Leggate, the chair of Kirkcaldy food bank said that panic by customers is going to be more deadly than the virus. She added that the food parcels they provide are essential for the health of many of the families under their care. Organisers of the food banks in Fife, Liverpool and Leicester have reported that they have run out of milk and there is no more available, milf forms a key part of their food parcels and is essential to keeping young children and expecting mothers healthy.

According to reports, Frank Field, the former MP for Birkenhead and who is a veteran anti-poverty campaigner called on the general public on March 10 to introspect and consider if instead of hoarding supplies, they could donate it to food banks instead. Field is the chair of the charity Feeding Britain and runs food poverty schemes in 12 areas of England. Field has also called on the government to reduce the need for food banks through the swift payment of universal credit and continuing to support free school dinners.

