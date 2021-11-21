UK Health Secy Sajid Javid Launches Review Into Racial, Gender Bias In Medical Devices

Health Secretary of UK, Sajid Javid is committed to combating racial and gender bias in medical equipment as he has claimed that the government will investigate the disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities subject of coronavirus pandemic, in a commentary published in The Sunday Times. He stated that the issue of bias inside medical equipment has been ignored for far too long.

Javid further stated that looking at a machine, it's tempting to believe that everyone is having the same experience. However, according to him, inadvertent can be a problem here as well. He also said that considerations like who writes the code, how a product is evaluated, and who sits around the boardroom table are crucial, especially when it comes to health, according to Sputnik.

'Devices were less accurate in dark-skinned patients'

He also referenced a recent article on pulse oximeters, which is a device that measures oxygen levels, that claimed the devices were less accurate in dark-skinned patients, according to Sputnik. The secretary announced the initiation of an independent investigation, which will look into other significant biases such as gender bias so that lifesaving technologies like MRI scanners can be made available to pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Javid also stated that he has seen the testimony of cricketers such as Azeem Rafiq, who spoke about the bigotry they faced in the sport, as well as his own childhood experiences with racism. He said that the same word that was dismissively disregarded as teammate banter was used against him frequently as he grew up, according to Sky News. He further stated that although attitudes have thankfully shifted significantly since then, there are still far too many people in this nation who believe the odds are stacked unfairly against them.

Sajid Javid negotiating adoption of new criteria with his counterpart in US

He also said that he has been negotiating the adoption of new criteria with his counterpart in the United States, Xavier Becerra to guarantee medical gadgets are tested on people of all races before being sold. According to Sky News, he said that one of the best presents anyone can give is the gift of good health and that he will make it his duty to bridge the gaps that the pandemic has exposed, to make them not just healthier but also more equitable country.

(Image: AP)