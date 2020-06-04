UK: Indian-origin Minister Alok Sharma Tested For COVID-19 After Feeling Unwell

UK’s Indian-origin minister Alok Sharma has been tested for coronavirus after he felt uneasy during a debate in the House of Commons on June 3. The 52-year-old Business Secretary began feeling unwell while delivering the second reading of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Bill, said a spokesperson for the minister.

"In line with the guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self-isolate," the spokesperson said,” the spokesperson added.

If Sharma, who is also the president of the COP26, tests positive for the virus, those who spent more than 15 minutes in his proximity within two metres would have to self isolate for two weeks in accordance with the guidelines issued by the UK government. The parliament returned to a physical setting and hundreds of MPs, including Sharma, were seen queuing for hours to cast their votes.

MPs criticise physical voting

While the number of MPs allowed to sit in the chamber is still limited, several parliamentarians expressed their displeasure ob being forced to return to Westminster in the physical setting. Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy tweeted that social distancing in the Westminster building is impossible and parliamentarians are travelling across the country to travel back home.

This is just awful. The government stopped MPs from working from home and asked us to return to a building where social distancing is impossible. MPs are travelling home to every part of the country tonight. Reckless doesn’t even begin to describe it. https://t.co/Lre9clcMHW — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) June 3, 2020

Labour MP Karl Turner lashed out at House leader Jacob Rees-Mogg for ordering MPs to vote in person and said that the Conservative leader huddled together to protect the ego of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Turner said that he has asked Health and Safety Executive to investigate the matter and they have confirmed to do it.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Britain has reported nearly 280,000 cases of coronavirus with more than 39,000 deaths related to it so far. The government has eased some of the restrictions after it claimed to have flattened the infection curve.

