UK: Johnson To Unveil $12 Million Campaign Against Obesity As Part Of COVID-19 Response

United Kingdom government is set to unveil a resounding $12 million (£10 million) campaign to tackle the obesity crisis in the country as the health experts warned that it was the most important 'modifiable risk factor' in patients with COVID-19.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to tackle the obesity problem in the country as a Public Health England (PHE) report warned that COVID-19 was more life-threatening for the people with obesity, international media reported.

Amis fears of the second wave of infection, the 'Better Health' campaign aims to encourage people to cut back on extra calories as Johnson himself seems to have shed a significant amount of weight ever since he made it out of the ICU after contracting COVID-19 in April.

According to reports, the public health department was found that at least 8 percent of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units suffered from morbid obesity. Therefore, a nationwide drive to get people to eat healthier and be fitter will be launched through a massive ad campaign aimed to create awareness about bad dietary habits.

Focus on black, Asian and minority ethnic communities

Under the 'Better Health' campaign, a special focus would be given to the Black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities as the mortality rate in these groups is reported to be disproportionately higher in UK. As per a report, the campaign will be promoted via advertisements on television and radio, billboards, online and print media.

Earlier, on July 25, the UK issued guidelines for the gyms to reopen with adherence to strict hygiene and social distancing measures. Moreover, gyms were advised to reduce capacity, ensure adequate ventilation, and spacing out equipment as per government guidelines.

