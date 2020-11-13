UK Lambasts China For Undermining Hong Kong's Autonomy With Lawmakers' Disqualification

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday, November 12, lambasted China for disqualifying the elected legislators in Hong Kong and once again undermining the financial capital's high degree of autonomy. Raab alleged that China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong constitutes a clear violation of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration. Raab further asserted that the UK will stand up for the people of Hong Kong, and call out violations of their rights and freedoms.

"China has once again broken its promises and undermined Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy. The UK will stand up for the people of Hong Kong, and call out violations of their rights and freedoms. With our international partners, we will hold China to the obligations it freely assumed under international law," Raab said in a statement.

The UK Foreign Secretary's reaction came after four Hong Kong opposition lawmakers were disqualified with immediate effect on Wednesday after the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) passed a controversial resolution on lines of the national security law, according to South China Morning Post reports. Furthermore, the statement by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) declared that the decision is part of a pattern apparently designed to harass and stifle all voices critical of China's policies.

"We judge that this decision breaches the legally-binding Sino-British Joint Declaration. It breaches both China's commitment that Hong Kong will enjoy a 'high degree of autonomy' and the right to freedom of speech guaranteed under Paragraph 3 and Annex I of the Declaration," the statement futher added.

The Hong Kong legislators disqualified on Wednesday were the Civic Party's Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki and Dennis Kwok, alongside Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild. All the lawmakers were previously barred from running in the now-postponed Legislative Council elections that were originally scheduled for September. The four were originally disqualified in July from contesting the elections which were subsequently postponed for a year by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

China Terms Hong Kong Legislative Council Internal Matter

After lawmakers' disqualification, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on November 11 intensified pressure on the pro-democracy movement and said that the matter was an internal affair of China and no country should intervene.

While speaking at a conference, Wang said, "I would like to stress that Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region of China, and the qualification of HKSAR LegCo (Legislative Council) members is purely an internal affair of China. No other country has the right to make irresponsible remarks or intervene in the matter."

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson further claimed that the decision to disqualify opposition lawmakers was a necessary step to uphold and improve the "one country, two systems" principle, implement that Basic Law and the Hong Kong national security law and maintain the rule of law and constitute an order. Wang added that those who break the law "must be held accountable" which is the basic principle of any law-based society.

(With ANI inputs; Image-AP)