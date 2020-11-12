US Warns China Of More Sanctions Over Hong Kong Clampdown And 'CCP Dictatorship'

The United States has warned on November 11 that there would be more sanctions against China over moves that “flagrantly violated” the autonomy of Hong Kong after Beijing ousted at least four-pro-democracy lawmakers. In a statement, the United States national security adviser Robert O’Brien said that the recent actions taken by China of “disqualifying pro-democracy legislators from Hong Kong's Legislative Council leave no doubt that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has flagrantly violated its international commitments.”

He also added that the United States would continue to “ identify and sanction those responsible for extinguishing Hong Kong's freedom.” O’Brien’s remarks came after the US imposed sanctions on four more Chinese officials who were accused of curbing the freedoms of the former British colony while pledging for China’s accountability over the clampdown going on in Hong Kong.

Robert O’Brien said, “One Country, Two Systems” is now merely a fig leaf covering for the CCP’s expanding one party dictatorship in Hong Kong.”

One of the officials who will be barred from travelling to the US and whose US-based assets will be restricted is the head of the National Security Division of the Hong Kong Police Force, Edwina Lau. The US national security adviser’s statement came on November 11 from the outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump, after four Hong Kong’s anti-government lawmakers were ousted by city’s pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials.

However, the other pro-democracy lawmakers then reacted by saying that they would all resign in protest that would reduce the semi-autonomous city’s contentious legislature into a collection of officials loyal to CCP.

Hong Kong lawmakers disqualified

Hong Kong officials reportedly loyal to Beijing authorities disqualified the four pro-democracy lawmakers after China provided them with the power of removing any legislator that posed threat to the national security. According to BBC, the disqualification came after the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which is one of China's top lawmaking bodies, allowed Hong Kong to remove legislators, who posed a national security threat, without having to go through the court process. The four lawmakers recently disqualified are said to be connected with the pro-democracy movement, a political movement that has managed to garner huge international attention since it sparked about one a half years ago.

