UK Laments ‘very Little Progress’ Towards Post-Brexit Deal After Latest Round Of Talks

The United Kingdom said on May 15 that the two parties have made “very little progress” towards a post-Brexit deal after the latest negotiating round of talks. David Frost, an adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said in a statement that the major obstacle to the deal is the European Union’s insistence on including a set of “novel and unbalanced proposed on the so-called level-playing field”.

Frost criticised the 27-member bloc for demanding access to UK fishing waters saying it is incompatible with Britain’s future status as an independent coastal state. He said that the UK is fully committed to agreeing to the fishing provisions in line with the Political Declaration but can not agree on a deal that is “unbalanced” and against the interests of the UK fishing industry.

“It is hard to understand why the EU insists on an ideological approach which makes it more difficult to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said the UK’s chief negotiator.

Read: EU Chief Negotiator For Brexit Michel Barnier Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Frost asserted that the UK needs a change in the EU’s approach before the next round of negotiations beginning next month. He said that the UK intends to release all the draft legal texts during next week to facilitate the upcoming discussion and let the member states of the EU and interested observers to see Britain’s approach in detail.

Read: US, UK Launch Post-Brexit Trade Negotiations By Videoconference Amid COVID-19

'Understanding on other agreements'

However, UK's chief negotiator acknowledged that a standard Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with other key agreements including law enforcement and aviation could be agreed without major difficulties in the time available. He added that both sides have tabled full legal texts, there are plenty of precedents, and there is clearly a good understanding between negotiators.

“The UK will continue to work hard to find an agreement, for as long as there is a constructive process in being, and continues to believe that this is possible,” concluded Frost.

Read: UK PM Johnson To Be Warned About 'disappointing' EU-UK Post-Brexit Talks

Read: Amid COVID-19 Crisis, UK PM Boris Johnson Faces Pressure To Push Brexit Transition Period

(with inputs from agencies)

(Image credit: AP)