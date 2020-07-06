Last Updated:

UK Landmarks Light Up In Blue To Mark 72nd Anniversary Of NHS, See Pics

Landmarks across the United Kingdom were lit in blue light to mark the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Landmarks across the United Kingdom were lit in blue light to mark the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus pandemic. From London Eye to 10 Downing Street, landmarks across the country were bathed in blue light on July 5, with members of the public coming out to clap and pay tribute to the staff working tirelessly, especially in the time of the current health crisis. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he celebrated the day with staff from St Thomas’ Hospital, who 'saved his life' after he was tested positive for coronavirus in April. Leader of opposition Sir Keir Starmer also celebrated the day, saying it is very personal for him as his late mother was also a nurse and later relied on the NHS staff when she fell ill. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also came out of his residence to clap for the NHS workers and all the carers to express his gratitude. "Thank you to the whole NHS family and all of our carers for all you have done and continue to do to keep us well and cared for. In these past few months, indeed the past 72 years, you have represented the very best of this country. Our gratitude to you will be eternal," Johnson tweeted. Other landmarks that were illuminated in blue light were the Royal Albert Hall, Blackpool Tower, the Shard, Stonehenge, and the Wembley Arch. A World War II spitfire place with 'Thank U NHS' inscribed at the bottom of it flew over hospitals in Cambridge. English Premier League teams also paid their tribute to the NHS staff for their hard work amid the outbreak. 

COVID-19 in the UK 

According to the department of health and social care, the United Kingdom has tested 1,05,05,758 people as of July 5, of which 1,64,849 were tested on June 4 alone. So far, 2,85,416 people have tested positive in the country with over 44,220 deaths. The United Kingdom is one of the worst-hit countries in the world with the third-highest death toll, just behind Brazil and the United States. Meanwhile, the world has recorded over 11.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,34,000 deaths. 

