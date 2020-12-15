UK Man Delays Sale Of House After Spotting Banksy's Mural, Netizens Share Other Artworks

In a strange incident, a homeowner’s plan in England to sell a house has been delayed due to Banksy’s latest mural that appeared on the house’s exterior wall. Twitter user ‘PeaceMusicLovee’ shared images of the latest art piece which has been titled as “Aachoo!!” and it shows an elderly woman sneezing and throwing out the particles out of her mouth. In another picture that has been shared, a man is posing as if he is being blown away by the sneeze.

Netizens share Banksy's new art piece

It has been created on the corner house and in a manner that it looks like the sneeze is blowing away the houses. The pictures also show the entire street, which perfectly describes the meaning of the art piece. As per the reports by British media, the owners had previously put a “sold” sign outside, were trying to pull out of the sale as the current art piece could further increase the value of the house. The latest art piece has become a piece of attraction for people all around Bristol. People are coming especially to pose with the piece of art and then they are putting it up on their social media. Let's have a look at few of these images:

The new Banksy has already been placed behind a Perspex cover.

Not entirely unlike the rest of society.

The double irony of this is not lost on me.#achoo pic.twitter.com/Qy4eWLQ3Tz — WE ARE TUCO (@tuco_tuco) December 11, 2020

Yr 6 culture vultures checking out the new #Banksy, just round the corner from our school! pic.twitter.com/Xhxuc515uT — Hillcrest Primary (@hillcrestBS4) December 11, 2020

Speaking to BBC, Nick Makin said that it was not true that his mother, Aileen Makin, had taken the house off the market. According to reports by AP, he said, "It does increase the value, and you have to take a moment to think about it, but it’s not changing anything in terms of the house sale for us". He also told that the sale has been put up on hold for 48 hours and the family is making sure that the artwork remains safe and protected.

