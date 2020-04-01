UK Ministers Share 5-year-old's 'valuable' Advice Amid Coronavirus Crisis

From UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock, many British lawmakers have been sharing a video of a kid, Kaydyn who is shielded by people refraining to their homes amid coronavirus crisis. According to Robert Jenrick, UK’s Secretary of State for Housing, Communities & Local Government, the five-year-old Kaydyn has cystic fibrosis and is among the millions who are being protected from contracting the fatal COVID-19 by others practising social distancing. He can be seen asking people to stay indoors and "stay safe" in the viral video which is being called as "valuable" and "great" advice by UK ministers.

As the number of coronavirus infections rises to 25,150 and casualties reach 1,789 in the UK, the government has been taking extra precautionary measures including delivery of food boxes for which Kaydyn can be seen thanking the authorities and “happily” asking everyone to remain indoors. The video has garnered over 145k views on Twitter and received thousands of likes with most internet users praising Kaydyn’s “high spirit” during “harsh times”. Evidence by scientists has revealed that older people and the individuals who have existing medical conditions are more vulnerable to deadly coronavirus.

This is Kaydyn, one of the 1.5 million being shielded. Kaydyn is five, and has Cystic Fibrosis.



His Mum emailed me to thank us for delivering his food box.



Please take Kaydyn's advice and #StayHomeSaveLives

Matt Hancock, shared the same video with caption, "A wonderful message and important advice from Kaydyn"

UK government’s campaign of “Stay Home Safe Lives” calls for British citizens to remain indoors for the people who are more prone to the disease which has killed over several thousands of people worldwide. The coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 42,300 lives worldwide as of April 1. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 203 countries and has infected at least 859,770 people. Out of the total infections, 178,335 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Johnson thanks Kaydyn

British PM, who himself is tested positive of coronavirus and is in self-isolation, not only thanked the five-year-old for staying indoors but also ensured the vulnerable citizens of the society that his government is “doing everything” in a bid to shield them from the pandemic.

Thank you Kaydyn for staying at home. Glad the food box arrived.



We’re doing everything we can to protect people like you.#StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/AA74m4StMw — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 31, 2020

