UK Government Working To Evacuate Its Citizens From India 

The British High Commission in India has said that they are working on a global partnership with airlines to bring British citizens back home. Jan Thompson, Acting British High Commissioner to India released a video statement asking people to keep a close eye on travel advisories and be prepared for departure.

The mission posted a video in which Ms. Thompson starts by saying: ''This is an announcement for the British citizens in India who wish to return urgently to the UK. The British government has announced a worldwide partnership between the British government and airlines to repatriate British Nationals stranded due to the unprecedented international travel and domestic restrictions in place as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. I hope this will mean that we can get you all home safe very soon.''

The diplomat also clarified on the status of the flights. ''We will publish the exact timings and departure locations of the flights from India on our travel advice and social media channels the moment they are confirmed. This may take a few days as work with airlines and the relevant authorities to get the flights in.''

UK asks its citizens to send details for evacuation

UK High Commission had released email addresses as well as contact numbers for people to get in touch. UK citizens were asked to send their details on the email for further assistance. The officer reiterated to email for those who haven't done it. Those who have sent an email already on Conqry.Newdelhi@fco.gov.uk and received an auto-reply do not have to resend it.



Ms. Thompson stressed on being ready for departure with all documents prepared for the same. ''You should make sure that you have your passports and travel documents to hand and that you and your family/friends are ready for departure. Please also check the validity of your Indian visa. We hope to provide as much notice of flights as possible, but please be prepared to move swiftly, she said.

While the authorities, she said, were working with their Indian counterparts, those in need of urgent consular assistance have been asked to get in touch. ''Once again if you are in need of urgent consular assistance please call +912266502222, +914442192151 and +911124192100. I will follow up with more detail on how British citizens can book the flights, and other important information as soon as we have it,'' added Ms the British diplomat.

Image credits: Twitter (@JanThompsonFCO)