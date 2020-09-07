UK Plans To Introduce 'Seat Out To Help Out' Scheme To Help Theatres To Reopen

In a bid to help theatres and other entertainment venues reopen after coronavirus lockdown, the United Kingdom government is reportedly planning to introduce ‘Seat out to Help Out’ scheme. According to Sunday Times, the scheme will be modelled on UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s successful ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ restaurant discount offers as a means to boost the coronavirus-hit hospitality sector. The UK PM Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden are also set to be keen on the idea and have even reportedly directed the officials to work out a speedy strategy.

A government official said, “There have been meetings this week. Direction has been given at a very senior level to work at extreme pace on this. The PM is keen on making rapid progress. Rapid testing is seen as the thing that can unlock the issue of getting audiences back”.

READ: UK Sees Biggest Jump In COVID-19 Cases Since May

‘Operation Moonshot programme’

The new plan comes after Sunak announced the Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme, which offered half-price food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a limit of GBP 10 per person on Mondays and Wednesdays throughout August. Recently, Sunak even thanked the British public for embracing the scheme with enthusiasm and helping to protect thousands of jobs as official Treasury figures revealed that more than 100 million meals are served as part of the offer.

READ: UK Warns EU That It 'won't Blink First' In Post-Brexit Negoations

The Finance Minister said, “Figures continue to show Eat Out to Help Out has been a success. I want to thank everyone, from restaurant owners to waiters, chefs and diners, for embracing it and helping drive our economic recovery”.

He added, “The scheme is just one part of our Plan for Jobs and we will continue to protect, support and create jobs to ensure we come back stronger as a nation”.

Meanwhile, under the plans being drafted recently, it is hoped that some large venues may be able to reopen sooner. As per reports, the UK ministers have agreed that theatres and sports venues will become key beneficiaries of the government’s Operation Moonshot programme, which aims to test up to four million people a day for the coronavirus using new saliva test that gives results in minutes.

(With PTI inputs) (Image: Rep/Unsplash)

READ: Birmingham Stabbings: 1 Killed, 7 Injured; Murder Investigation Launched

READ: Birmingham Stabbings: Police Declares 'major Incident', Several Injured