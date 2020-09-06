Birmingham Stabbings: 1 Killed, 7 Injured; Murder Investigation Launched

Following the midnight stabbing incident at Birmingham city centre on September 6, West Midlands Police has said that a murder enquiry has been launched as one man has died and seven others are wounded in the incident. Few hours after the UK police first reported the incident, they confirmed the one death and serious injuries of a man and a woman while five others suffered non-life-threatening wounds. The law enforcement officers also informed that they believe the multiple stabbing attack took place between 12:30 AM and 2:20 AM (local time).

Meanwhile, the detectives are tracing several lines of enquiry and the police have ramped up their uniformed and armed response in the city. Several areas are being held by officials including Livery Street, Irving Street and Hurst Street. The West Midlands Police is calling out people who have any video evidence of the incident. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, responsible for policing in Birmingham has also called the entire incident as “tragic, shocking and understandably frightening”.

Police update on Birmingham stabbings:

West Midlands Police said, “We can now confirm that we’ve launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre overnight. A man has tragically died. Another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries and five others have also been injured, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.”

“Detectives are following a number of lines of enquiry and we’ve increased our uniformed and armed response in the city. We continue to hold a number of scenes across the city, including Livery Street, Irving Street and Hurst Street.”

Additionally, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, responsible for policing in Birmingham, said: “The events during the early hours of this morning are tragic, shocking and understandably frightening. Please be assured that we are doing absolutely everything we can to find whoever was responsible and try to understand what exactly happened.”

#BREAKING | We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night's events.



A man has died and another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries. Five others have also been injured. Full story ⬇️https://t.co/zM79l7hJWV — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 6, 2020

Image: AP