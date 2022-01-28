UK Pledges Additional £97 Million (over Rs 976 Crore) In Aid To Crisis-hit Afghanistan

Amid escalating humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, on Friday, announced an additional amount of 97 million pounds (over Rs 976 crore) to the war-torn country, Sputnik reported, citing Sky News. As per the report, the announcement was followed by the appeal made by former UN Under-Secretary-General, Valerie Amos.

Notably, Amos, on Thursday, appealed to countries and other philanthropic agencies to provide urgent cash transfers to Afghanistan. During the appeal, he said Afghanistan needs immediate cash transfer to address the current situation raised after the collapse of the democratically elected government in August last year. "Three million children under five will face acute malnutrition by March. Of those, a million children will die," Amos said.

"UK pledged £97 million of emergency aid to the Afghan people to provide life-saving food and emergency health support, as well as water and sanitation facilities," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

The UK continues to provide vital humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, supporting over 2.7 million Afghans with life-saving aid.



"This critical support will save lives, protect women and girls and support stability in the region." — Liz Truss, January 28, 2022

"This latest allocation of vital support means the UK has now delivered on its promise to double UK aid to Afghanistan, with £286 million (over Rs 2,880 crore) committed this financial year," UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement released on Friday.

"UK aid allocated since October will support over 60 hospitals, provide health services for over 300,000 people; ensure 4.47 million people get emergency food assistance through the World Food Programme; and provide 6.1 million people with emergency health, water, protection, shelter, food, and education support through the UN Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund," the statement informed.

EU launches projects worth €268.3 million to the Afghan population

Earlier this month, the European Union (EU) launched several projects worth €268.3 million for the Afghan population. According to a report by The European Sting, the projects will help the country in maintaining education, sustaining livelihoods, and protecting public health, including for refugees, migrants and internally displaced people.

Notably, the amount will not be credited directly to the Taliban. "The amount will be channelised through United Nations agencies including, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNHCR, WHO, IOM. This will indirectly benefit more than 8,8 million children in the ages six to 18," it said.

As per Canada-based think tank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), the situation in Afghanistan is now worsening with each passing day, with the people being forced to sell their children to get a meal. According to multiple local media reports, the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to release the assets as the country has been facing economic turbulence since the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government. It should be mentioned that the US has frozen the assets as a part of a pressure campaign aimed at getting Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect the rights of women and minorities.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @UNICEF/Twitter/AP)