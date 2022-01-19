EU Launches Several Projects Worth €268.3 Million To Support Afghan Population

Amid deteriorating conditions of Afghanistan, the European Union (EU) on Wednesday launched several projects worth €268.3 million to the Afghan population. According to European Sting, the projects will help the country in maintaining education, sustaining livelihoods, and protecting public health, including for refugees, migrants and internally displaced people. Notably, the amount will not be credited directly to the Taliban who is ruling the country since they ousted the democratically elected government in August last year. The amount will be channelised through United Nations agencies including, UNICEF, WFP, UNDP, UNHCR, WHO, IOM.

Meanwhile speaking about the recent announcement, Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen said, "Leaving no one behind is a key principle of the EU’s engagement in the world. Today, we are demonstrating what we have said many times: we will not abandon the Afghan people."

"The projects will focus on health, nutrition, clean water, sanitation, and education, in particular for women and girls. We are also supporting income-generating activities, food security and local markets. We have reacted quickly to alleviate the suffering of the population and preserve a future for the Afghan people, especially women and youth," added the statement.

Teachers will get emergency cash support of around €90 per month

It is worth mentioning several professionals including, teachers, health care staff, banks, police have been demanding salaries since the Taliban took over. In order to address the issues of teachers, the European Union said the aid amount will also help around 1,94,000 public teachers nationwide with emergency cash support of around €90 per month. The amount will be given to the teachers for the next two months.

"This will indirectly benefit more than 8,8 million children in the ages 6 to 18," it said. As per the Canada-based think tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), the situation in Afghanistan is now worsening with each passing day, with the people being forced to sell their children to get a meal. According to the local media reports, the Taliban appealed to the Biden administration to release the assets as the country has been facing economic turbulence since the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government. Notably, the US has frozen the assets as a part of a pressure campaign aimed at getting Afghanistan’s new rulers to respect the rights of women and minorities.

Image: Twitter/@UNICEF