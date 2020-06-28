UK PM Boris Johnson Awards 'Skipping Sikh' For NHS Fundraising Efforts

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson awarded a British Sikh for helping the community to remain physically active and raising over £12,000 for NHS charities. Rajinder Singh, famously known as 'Skipping Sikh', started sharing videos of his skipping fitness routines and inspired others to remain active, particularly those who were self-isolating at home.

Singh encouraged people across the globe to join in his lockdown “skip challenge” and donate to NHS charities. In a letter to the 73-year-old living in Harlington, Johnson thanked Singh for his effort to support the NHS saying he encouraged the nation to pick up their skipping ropes and keep their spirits high by taking on the "lockdown skip challenge".

“Your ‘Skipping Sikh’ fitness videos have given a lift to the thousands of people worldwide who have watched online and taken part with you in your daily exercise, and provided an ingenious way of bringing together and energising the Sikh community at a time when temples have been closed,” wrote Johnson, who bestowed Singh with UK’s “Point of Light” award.

'Truly humbled'

Singh said in a statement, published on PMO’s website, that he’s truly humbled for being awarded the Points of Light award. The ‘Skipping Sikh’ said that he loves to serve others and it’s a part of who he is as a Sikh. Expressing his gratitude for the support and recognition, Singh added that he never thought something like skipping would inspire the world and spread smiles.

"Waheguru ji ka khalsa, waheguru ji ki fateh. I am truly humbled for being awarded the Points of Light award," said Singh

“Thank you to our PM Boris Johnson, God bless you and everyone, I thank everyone for the support and love, and I encourage all to join in the skipping challenge and tag me in @SikhSkipping,” stated Singh, adding that health is wealth and everyone should stay active and happy.

