Good News: From Sikhs Feeding Protesters To Shelter For Dogs, 5 Kind Gestures Across World

The mental and physical challenges for millions across the globe in 2020 have only escalated with each month. From the COVID-19 pandemic originating in China and spreading to most of the world, to Black Lives Matter protests which started in the United States and triggered worldwide demonstrations demanding justice and action against racial discrimination. With so much going on, people have expressed how the struggles with mental health have magnified.

Even Google had recently revealed that there has been a surge in the searches of ‘Good News’ that could cheer up the mood of people, some of whom still confined to their homes. Therefore, here is a compilation of five “amazing” stories that are unique as well as interesting. From 'most dogs in conga line' to shelter for stray dogs in Lucknow, these are five best from today.

Dogs set Guinness World Record

A 12-year-old dog trainer in Germany has set the world record for teaching eight dogs to stand in a conga line, the Guinness World Record wrote in a post on Facebook. Dogs Emma, Jennifer, Katy, Maya, Nala, Sabrina, Sally, and Specki won “Most dogs in a conga line" award after Alexa Lauenburger taught them to balance in conga at least five meters apart in order of their height.

Read - Eight Dogs Set Guinness World Record For 'most Dogs In A Conga Line'

Bird maintains social distancing

With most of the European nations easing lockdown restrictions, people are now stepping out but with masks, gloves and other precautions. Amid all this a picture of a bird actively following social distancing is setting an example across borders.

The photograph initially posted on Twitter shows a seagull peacefully waiting for its turn outside a food store. In the photo, the gull could be seen standing behind a social distancing marker as if following coronavirus guidelines. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has infected 2,166,391 across the European territory.

A sea gull could do social distancing. So could you. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/GTgVkuQPCx — Think Smarter (@corevaluehk) June 11, 2020

Read - Bird Maintains Social Distancing While Waiting For Food Amid COVID-19, Netizens In Awe

Sikh community feeds BLM protesters

While the United States is rocked with Black Lives Matter protests, the Sikh Center of New York, in Queens Village is mobilising resources to provide food to demonstrators who are out on the streets demanding justice for George Floyd who died in police custody. The Sikh community is being hailed as “generous” yet again after recently few people from the community stepped up to deliver homemade food to vulnerable people in the society amid coronavirus outbreak. During these unprecedented times of global health crisis, the Sikhs have managed to feed thousands of people in the country for free or provide 'Langar'.

Sikh Center of New York members feed protesters in Queens. It's served more than 145,000 free meals in past 10 weeks: part of Sikh tradition- feed anyone in need, which has found new purpose during tcoronavirus pandemic & protests over killing of George Floyd &police brutality pic.twitter.com/ygnrvsiCwP — Kare Anderson (@KareAnderson) June 11, 2020

Read - Sikh Community Lauded For Feeding Thousands Of Black Lives Matter Protesters

Shelter for stray dogs in Lucknow

The initiative by Lucknow administration along with the Humane Society International India of sterilising and tagging stray dogs in the city is being deemed “wonderful” by netizens. The Corporation has put together a shelter where HSI volunteers bring the stray dogs, sterilise and tag them before releasing the animals to their respective places.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation, with Humane Society International (HSI) India, is sterlising & tagging stray dogs in city to curb dog menace. The Corporation has made a shelter where HSI brings stray dogs, sterilises & tags them & leaves them in their respective areas after 3 days pic.twitter.com/DBQVyJkOPT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2020

Read - Lucknow Municipal Corporation Sterilizes And Tags Stray Dogs In Shelters Amid Crisis

'Fascinating' maternal bond

The short clip that has taken the internet by storm shows an elephant mother and her calf crossing a swamp. Further in the clip, the mother tusker could be seen using its trunk to remove a branch from the way so that its offspring could march ahead. The mother continues lifting the branch for a few seconds and makes sure that her calf safely moves ahead.

Mother’s will not tolerate slightest of obstacles on the way of their kid. It removes the branch from the way for its few hours old little champion.

Adorable elephants and cute calf’s are always fascinating🙏



( Old video. From a friend as WA) pic.twitter.com/bf9CVFPl4G — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 12, 2020

Read - Mother Elephant Removes Branch Blocking Her Newborn's Way, Video Wins Internet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.