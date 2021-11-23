Last Updated:

WATCH | UK PM Boris Johnson Fumbles After Losing Track Of Speech At Event; Apologizes Profusely

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fumbled while delivering his speech at the annual gathering of the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI).

Boris Johnson

Image: Twitter/@CBItweets


UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday fumbled while delivering his speech at the annual gathering of the Confederation of Business Industry (CBI). He was left searching for words when he appeared to lose his place in his notes while narrating an anecdote about his visit to a Peppa Pig theme park. In a short video clip of the speech was shared by a BBC journalist on Twitter, PM Johnson was seen muttering "forgive me" a few times as he sifted through his notes. Upon getting back to the script, he went on to narrate his visit to Peppa Pig World amusement park. "I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World. I loved it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place and it has very safe streets, discipline in schools," the UK PM told the business leaders. 

He also asked the audience if anybody has been to Peppa Pig World, to which no hands went up. It should be mentioned here that the video clip of PM Johnson's speech has gone viral on social media since it was shared on November 23. It has garnered more than 760 retweets besides accumulating a plethora of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "It's grumbling in between the forgive me that cracked me up [sic]." "This indicates a trifecta. Trump, Morrison and now Johnston losing the plot and giving nothing but absurd word salad, do they really believe everyone is a rabbit? [sic]," wrote another. "Almost unbelievable that a Prime Minister can struggle so badly to deliver a pre-scripted speech to a friendly audience [sic]," expressed another. 

Have a look at the video here:

Here are some comments by users:

 

Australian PM's slip of tongue at COP26

It should be mentioned here that earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a gaffe during his speech at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow. This happened when he was speaking at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. While speaking about Australia's response to climate change on November 2, the Australian Prime Minister said there was a build in global momentum to tackle "China." However, when Morrison realised his mistake, he quickly rectified himself and said "climate change."

