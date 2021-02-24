UK PM Boris Johnson Gets 'haircut By Fiancee For The First Time', See His Look

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday was spotted at Downing Street with a brand new slightly off-the-ordinary hairstyle ahead of UN Security Council on Climate and Security meeting. In a photo shared by ITV presenter Piers Morgan, the British Prime Minister was seen donning his chopped bleach-blond hair flailing due to rapid winds, which Morgan said, was dressed by the ocean conservationist and Boris’ fiancee Carrie Symonds. “I can reveal to the world that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today had his haircut by his partner Carrie Symonds for the first time,” the former revealed.

Johnson, who announced a new roadmap to ease the restrictions for the UK a day earlier, would have to wait 47 days until the salons officially reopened under the new COVID-19 measures issued by 10 Downing Street. Therefore, according to Morgan, Boris turned to his partner’s expertise with scissors for the styling. Apart from leadership skills, the UK PM has often been in the limelight for his barnet.

EXCLUSIVE: I can reveal to the world that Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has today had his hair cut by his partner @carriesymonds for the first time. pic.twitter.com/6h7tpg91vz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2021

She’s a brave woman I wouldn’t touch that slimy slug with a barge pole 😖 — Marie Fairclough 💙 (@MarieMrsf35) February 23, 2021

Piers Morgan is a big fan of Nicola Sturgeon though, he won't say anything against her. — Gordon Finest Gold (@NorthBritish) February 23, 2021

Has your wife done your hair in lockdown? My hubby’s a complete nightmare with getting his cut! It’s so thick and he keeps moving all the bloody time😂🙈 — Lulu (@Lucylew61185208) February 23, 2021

What about you driving a headteacher off social media by vilifying him on national television for having tattoos. Whipping people up to send him abusive messages — teaxh (@DBOhist) February 23, 2021

He should have called Susanna to ask the name of her stylist, as she has clearly had her hair professionally cut and coloured during this lockdown. — Jo sawyer (@Josawye66957646) February 23, 2021

Contemplating his 'hair length'

According to reports, Johnson, on a trip to a windy Greater Manchester told reporters that he "does his best" to maintain his unfurled mop, adding that he “brushes” his hair often to neaten it. "I've got one in my office. I do my best with it," the UK PM told The Sun's reporter. And yet, despite his recent haircut, his hair was called out for being too 'scruffy'. 'It is a national crisis', Johnson told the newspaper, contemplating his hair length down six or seven weeks in midst of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Sharing the photo of Johnson’s haircut, the ITV presenter struck its comparison with scarecrow Worzel Gummidge, announcing it on Good Morning Britain that it was perhaps 'the first time' the British PM's hair was 'chopped'. "He actually expends a lot of time and effort to look like that. Plenty of reports of him messing up his hair and ruffling his clothes before the cameras roll. He sees it as his trademark. It’s childish and pathetic if you ask me," a user in the comments thread said. "Working," another joked. "What's been his excuse for his hair looking like that for the last 10 years," another said.

