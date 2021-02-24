UK Teens Accidentally Steal Car With Owner's Children Inside, Face Kidnaping Charges

The kidnapping of children is every parent's worst nightmare and a similar situation was faced by a family in Birmingham on February 21. The family's car was stolen with the two children, aged two and four, inside it, according to the website of The West Midlands Police. The two teenage boys who were responsible for the crime have been charged with kidnapping as they accidentally kidnapped the children of the car owner while stealing the car. The father of the children reported to the police about the incident at 5 pm(local time) on February 21.

UK teens face kidnapping charges

The police started following the car and within some time the police officers were able to get hold of the car. According to the police website, both the kids were found to be safe. The police then handed over the kids to the family. The two teenagers both aged 15 ran from the vehicle but police detained them later. The police are now investigating the matter. According to the police website, Chief Inspector Lee Wiggan said, “This type of incident is every parent’s worst nightmare, but thankfully we were able to stop the car and reunite the family less than fifteen minutes after it was stolen."

Family reunited with children

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the crime. Police are questioning them on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and kidnap. According to the website of The West Midlands Police, one of the teenagers has also been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a license, and driving without insurance. The family of the kids after reuniting with their kids is now relieved. The teenagers were due to appear at Birmingham's Magistrate Court on February 22.

During the hearing, district judge Shamim Qureshi said the vehicle-taking offense had included the car being driven dangerously, it also caused damage to another vehicle. The kid who was inside the car was injured, reported BBC. The case has been adjourned till February 25 and the two teenage boys have been granted conditional bail.

