UK PM Boris Johnson Mulls Cutting Down Crimes With Crackdown On Drugs In Prisons

Under new Government proposals, prisons in England and Wales will be assigned targets to eradicate narcotics and rehabilitate convicts, as per Evening Standard reports. The government has launched a £100 million crackdown on drugs in jails, claiming that it will tackle the problem and reduce crime. It comes after Reform, a think group, showed last year that the number of prisoners acquiring drug problems had more than doubled in five years.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said that it will establish new severe standards for drug rehabilitation, holding jails accountable for the first time. In addition to setting individual drug testing goals, the guidelines call for every prisoner to be evaluated for drug and alcohol addiction upon arrival. "Airport-like security" will be placed in all newly built jails, according to the Evening Standard. Staff who are suspected of corruption may also be searched in order to prevent them from being blackmailed into bringing illegal products into prisons. Drug dogs and handheld scanners will also be stationed at prison entrances, with visitors subject to biometric identification.

Can't keep cycling young men in and out of the criminal justice system: PM Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that they can't keep cycling young men in and out of the criminal justice system indefinitely and that jails cannot be a dead-end for young people, according to Evening Standard. He wants offenders to depart with more qualifications and greater self-esteem about their future prospects.

PM Johnson also stated that they want to put a halt to the influx of drugs, that's why they are investing a lot of money in scanners and other things, according to Evening Standard. He claims that he wants the prisoners to leave with more qualifications and skills and they will be provided with opportunities to learn things like painting and decorating, and other skills that they can utilise when they come out of prison.

Combating narcotics behind bars is essential, but it will not solve the problem

According to the Evening Standard, Campbell Robb, chief executive of the social justice organisation Nacro, stated that combating narcotics behind bars is essential, but it will not solve the problem on its own. He further stated that if the government is serious about reducing crime and building safer neighbourhoods, they must ensure that everyone exiting jail has a place to live.

