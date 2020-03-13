UK: PM Boris Johnson Says As Many As 10,000 Britons May Already Have Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned on March 12 that around 10,000 people may already have Coronavirus in Britain during a press conference after a high-level meeting to discuss the situation around COVID-19. He said that British officials have a clear plan on how to deal with the situation. He further added that they were not just trying to control the spread of COVID-19 but also minimise all suffering of the British public due to the disease. However, the British PM also said that despite their best efforts, many families should expect to lose their loved ones.

As per the reports, medical, scientific, and public health experts lashed out at steps taken by the government to contain the spread of the virus. Johnson described the situation as the “worst public health crisis for a generation”, including ending school trips abroad, stopping older and vulnerable people taking cruises, and the use of self-isolation for a temperature and cough lasting four hours.

Schools to remain open

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised schools not to close amidst the spread of deadly Coronavirus. The British Prime Minister reportedly said that the scientists think that shutting schools could do more harm than good, thus it was low on the list of measures that officials were looking at. However, he did add that this was only for now, and could change as the disease continued to spread.

He further reiterated the importance of washing and drying one's hands properly and also offered new guidance for those who display any Coronavirus symptoms. Johnson added that if anyone shows Coronavirus symptoms either a new continuous cough or a high temperature, then they should stay at home for at least 7 days to protect and limit their contact with others.

Confirmed cases in UK at 590

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the UK has soared to 590, as per British news reports. UK's Department of Health and Social Care confirmed that the number of new cases in the country abruptly rose by at least 130, which is the biggest recorded one-day spike since the outbreak.

According to British media reports, the UK is considering the “social distancing” measures that would involve encouraging citizens to quarantine themselves at home. This would include banning public events, social gatherings, and introduce work from home for as many people as possible. Ministers are expected to meet with sports authorities to discuss their response measures to the outbreak.

The UK is in the first phase of the government‘s four-part plan to tackle the spread of Coronavirus.

(Image Credit: AP)