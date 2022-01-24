UK PM Boris Johnson Warns Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Could Be 'new Chechnya'

Amid "speculation" of Russia invading Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Monday asserted "people in Russia must understand that this could be a new Chechnya." According to the Independent, Johnson's statement came when the reporters asked him about the possible step of Russian President Vladimir Putin against Kyiv. Notably, Johnson was citing the example of Chechnya-- officially the Chechen Republic-- a constituent republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus in Eastern Europe, close to the Caspian Sea. Further, Johnson warned Putin that his action would lead to a "painful, violent and bloody business". He urged Putin to roll back his plan as his action would be considered a “disastrous step” for the whole world.

It is worth mentioning a report released by the US intelligence claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". Russian President Vladimir Putin has, however, denied the claims on multiple occasions.

"The intelligence is very clear that there are 60 Russian battle groups on the borders of Ukraine, the plan for a lightning war that could take out Kyiv is one that everybody can see. We need to make it very clear to the Kremlin, to Russia, that that would be a disastrous step," Independent quoted Johnson as saying during the press conference on Monday.

UK will not send troops but will 'stand shoulder to shoulder'

"I’ve been to Ukraine several times, I know the people of that country a bit. My judgement is that they will fight. And really, that is not the way the world should be going. I hope they understand that in the Kremlin," added Johnson. Earlier on Sunday, while speaking to Sky News, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said it is "extremely unlikely" British troops will be sent to the Russian border. However, he added the country will stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Kyiv. "We will support them in defending themselves. We are standing shoulder to shoulder saying there will be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade and also install a puppet regime," Sky News quoted Raab as saying.