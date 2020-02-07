Union Budget
UK PM Boris Johnson's Father Accidentally Sends Confidential Email To BBC

UK News

UK PM Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, accidentally sent an e-mail to BBC in which he had passed on China’s concerns over lack of dialogue about coronavirus

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson, in an embarrassing incident accidentally sent an e-mail to BBC in which he had passed on China’s concerns over the absence of dialogue between the UK leader and the Chinese government on coronavirus outbreak.

Stanley Johnson, British author and former politician, met Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming on February 5 and was emailing his worries to Zac Goldsmith, the minister for environment and international development when he copied the BBC on the mail.

“Re the outbreak of coronavirus, Mr Liu obviously was concerned that there had not yet - so he asserted - been direct contact between the PM and Chinese head of state or government in terms of a personal message or telephone call,” the email read.

Read: Dominic Raab Mistakenly Says Boris Johnson Launched UN Summit With Richard Attenborough

After the meeting, the Chinese ambassador took to Twitter to inform that they exchanged views on the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) to be held in October 2020 in Kunming, China.

Xiaoming thanked Stanley for expressing sympathy and support to the Chinese people who are fighting the novel coronavirus. “With the support of British friends, we have the confidence and capability to beat the virus!” tweeted Xiaoming.

Read: Boris Johnson Demands Free-trade With EU Post Brexit Without Rules

'Have we gone full Trump'

However, the meeting and Stanley’s email to UK officials didn’t go well with the netizens and they questioned the role of elder Johnson in the government. Many users called Stanley ‘Ivanka of the UK’ and asked whether the Prime Minister is trying to emulate US President Donald Trump. 

Read: Boris Johnson Rejects Trump's Concerns, Allows Huawei In UK's 5G

Read: UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson Announces 'Global Talent Visa' For Researchers

Published:
COMMENT
