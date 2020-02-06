Dominic Raab Mistakenly Says Boris Johnson Launched UN Summit With Richard Attenborough

Speaking at the House of Commons, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab mistook British presenter, Sir David Attenborough, with his brother late Sir Richard Attenborough. The error happened whilst he was answering questions on the recent COP26 summit.

Sir Richard Attenborough died in 2014

On Tuesday, PM Boris Johnson launched the UN climate summit along with famed environmentalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough at the Science museum in London. Sir David’s elder brother Sir Richard Attenborough, who died in 2014 was an actor and oscar-winning director. However, the mistake was soon pointed out by Labour Party’s Kevin Brennan.

While replying to the criticism from the Scottish National Party 's Deidre Brock over the handling of UN COP26 summit in Glasgow, Raab said, "Today, with Sir Richard Attenborough, the prime minister is launching and setting out the detail of our approach to COP26, where we'll lead in bringing the world together to tackle one of the global challenges of our age."

Brenan was quick to realise the mistake who said, "I think the foreign secretary may have inadvertently said the prime minister was launching the COP26 plans with Richard Attenborough today, of course, who is no longer with us, and he might want to take the opportunity to correct that." Raab then replied, "I'm happy to correct the record on which Attenborough. We're lucky to have so many fantastic Attenboroughs in this country and we're ambitious about COP26."

COP26 is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from 9 to 19 November 2020 under the presidency of the UK government.

🌍 2020 is a critical year for our planet 🌍



Today PM @BorisJohnson, Sir David Attenborough and PM @GiuseppeConteIT launched #COP26 and the 2020 Year of Climate Action.



Check out our highlights below 👇@10DowningStreet #YoCA2020 @sciencemuseum pic.twitter.com/VlePcKqbK5 — COP26 (@COP26) February 4, 2020





