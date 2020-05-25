Dominic Cummings Controversy: Boxer Tony Bellew Backs Politician Amid UK Lockdown Breach

British political strategist Dominic Cummings faced the wrath of the citizens in the UK after he was found breaking lockdown regulations in order to pay a visit to his family remembers who reside over 200 miles away from him. Daily Mirror and The Guardian revealed that Dominic Cummings drove himself and other family members from London to Durham, a 250-mile journey. However, the British political strategist received backing from the likes of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after being heavily criticised on social media. Former boxer Tony Bellew also backed Dominic Cumming’s actions this week with a tweet that has already garnered a lot of negative attention for the former WBC cruiserweight champion.

Dominic Cummings UK lockdown break: Tony Bellew expresses support to Dominic Cummings

Tony Bellew tweeted in support of Dominic Cummings and stated that he has no issues with Dominic Cummings' actions since it was an urgent matter. According to Tony Bellew, "throwing a party with 50 men during the lockdown" is unacceptable but a person making an effort to meet his family should be excused. The former boxer also scrutinised and slammed the media for portraying Dominic Cummings as a “proper killer or something.” Tony Bellew further wrote, “Report something that’ll HELP US.” However, netizens started to condemn the British boxer for his tweet and the phrase “Tory Bellew” began trending on Twitter.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also defended his political strategist by explaining that government officials were fully aware of Cummings' stunt. According to the Prime Minister, Dominic Cumming’s wife showed symptoms of COVID-19 and Dominic Cummings then decided to visit his family members. Since the news broke, residents of the UK have been criticising Dominic Cummings for his stunt, one that could have potentially increased the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. While a number of people have come out in support of Dominic Cummings, the political strategist continues to face the ire of the British citizens as they claim he has endangered the lives of others by breaching lockdown regulations.

Build a statue of Dominick Cummings outside Downing Street



just for the reason of how much these lefty remainer bed wetters are spewing ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚



The new one is ... boo for Boris on Thursday 8pm ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚



Grown adults booing on their doorsteps



Lord take me now ðŸ˜©ðŸ˜‚ — J-Dubs (@jdubs36) May 25, 2020

Image courtesy: AP & Tony Bellew Instagram