UK PM Imposes New Restrictions, Encourages 'work From Home' As COVID-19 Cases Rise

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked people to ‘Work from Home’ in England, to curb the spread of COVID-19. In addition, he has imposed new restrictions on clubs, bars, pubs amid other places, Associated Press reported. Last week, Johnson said the second wave of COVID-19 was 'inevitable’ and touted the imposition of new tougher restrictions.

‘We need to act’

Minister for Cabinet Office Michael Gove, speaking to Sky News, said that there was going to be a shift in emphasis. Elaborating on the regulations, he added that one of the things that authorities were now going to emphasize upon was to encourage people to work from home, if possible. Calling it reluctant but absolutely necessary, Gove said new regulations had to be imposed because the number ofo COVID-19 cases have been rising every day.

In addition to work from home, the hospitality sector has also be reduced to table service only. However, a full lockdown is unlikely to be announced. The UK has till now reported 401,127 positive cases and 41,877 deaths till now. Earlier, Authorities in England had announced that a fine of 11,000 euros would be levied on all those who refuse to self-isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions have been announced in the northwest, northern and Central England after cases soared.

Previously, all those who either tested positive or showed symptoms were asked to self-isolate for 10 days while peopled who live with patients or someone with symptoms were asked to quarantine for 14 days. However, as per the news rules, all residents starting from September 28, will be legally obliged to self-isolate if they test positive or are told to by the National Health Service (NHS) tracing programme.

Image credits: AP