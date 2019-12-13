UK PM Johnson Kisses His Dog At Polling Booth After Casting Vote

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the polling booth on the morning of the elections with his dog in order to cast his vote. Johnson's pet dog is a rescue called Dilyn. Many other Britishers also came to the polling booth along with their pets to cast their votes for the 2019 General elections.

Boris Johnson shows affection to his dog

Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symon, adopted the dog earlier this year from the charity Friends of Animals Wales. Following his example, London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrived at the polling station with his dog Luna and posted a video of him with Luna and appealed people to vote.

Johnson and the London Mayor were not the only ones as according to reports thousands of voters across the United Kingdom lined up to cast their vote and many of them had brought their pets along with them.

Boris Johnson had arriver at the polling station at Westminster’s Central Methodist Hall to cast his vote at around 8:15 am. After casting his vote he was seen picking up his dog Dilyn and kissing the dog.

A video of Boris Johnson after casting his vote and walking around with his dog in his arm is going viral. Many other people also posted pictures of their dogs with them at polling stations.

Pablo is a big believer in democracy and making sure his voice (bark) is heard.

Fur boy cares about protecting the planet for future pups, a fair distribution of treats for everyone, and not saying goodbye to his European friends (if we can help it!) #dogsatpollingstations # pic.twitter.com/pARCtXYvKQ — Michaela (@HeyImMichaela) December 12, 2019

I just voted #SNPbecause Scotland needs to have the choice to go in a very different direction than Westminster is taking us and will take us for the foreseeable future #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ndOUi1NVcP — Colin Grant (@colagrant) December 12, 2019

