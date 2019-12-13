The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UK PM Johnson Kisses His Dog At Polling Booth After Casting Vote

UK News

UK Prime Minister was seen with his dog at the polling station and then is seen showing him affection after casting his vote. Other voters also brought pets.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the polling booth on the morning of the elections with his dog in order to cast his vote. Johnson's pet dog is a rescue called Dilyn. Many other Britishers also came to the polling booth along with their pets to cast their votes for the 2019 General elections.

Boris Johnson shows affection to his dog

Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symon, adopted the dog earlier this year from the charity Friends of Animals Wales. Following his example, London Mayor Sadiq Khan arrived at the polling station with his dog Luna and posted a video of him with Luna and appealed people to vote.

Johnson and the London Mayor were not the only ones as according to reports thousands of voters across the United Kingdom lined up to cast their vote and many of them had brought their pets along with them.
Boris Johnson had arriver at the polling station at Westminster’s Central Methodist Hall to cast his vote at around 8:15 am. After casting his vote he was seen picking up his dog Dilyn and kissing the dog. 

Read: Pooper Scooper Robot Designed To Detect And Pick Up Dog Poop

Read: Germany Preparing To Prevent Swine Flu With Drones, Sniffer Dogs And Electrified Fences
A video of Boris Johnson after casting his vote and walking around with his dog in his arm is going viral. Many other people also posted pictures of their dogs with them at polling stations.

Read: US Hammers Pakistan For Unauthorised Use Of F-16 Fighter Jets During Dogfight With India

Read: Boris Johnson's Dog, Thousand Other Pets Line Up Outside Polling Booths In UK

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST