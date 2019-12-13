Boris Johnson's Dog, Thousand Other Pets Line Up Outside Polling Booths In UK

Boris Johnson's dog Dilyn along with a thousand other pets with their respective owners lined up at UK's polling booths in order to take part in the December 12 general election. London Mayor Sadiq Khan was also seen with his pet Luna. According to reports, Rex the labrador, Gemme the spaniel were in attendance at the polling stations along with the thousand other pets.

Dogs at polling stations

A Twitterati posted a picture of her Dachshund, adding that her dog believed in the sense of democracy and was at the polling station to make sure people hear him.

Pablo is a big believer in democracy and making sure his voice (bark) is heard.

Fur boy cares about protecting the planet for future pups, a fair distribution of treats for everyone, and not saying goodbye to his European friends (if we can help it!) #dogsatpollingstations # pic.twitter.com/pARCtXYvKQ — Michaela (@HeyImMichaela) December 12, 2019

Another person mentioned two dates each alongside the flag of the United Kingdom and the United States.

That’s a wrap on #dogsatpollingstations for 2019. Thanks for keeping us busy!



🇬🇧 We’ll be back on 7th May 2020

🇺🇸 See you on 3rd November 2020 pic.twitter.com/5pvLMzL9aa — Dogs at Polling Stations #dogsatpollingstations (@VotingDogs) December 12, 2019

A person said that the voted for SNP, adding that the party also needs to have a choice.

I just voted #SNPbecause Scotland needs to have the choice to go in a very different direction than Westminster is taking us and will take us for the foreseeable future #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/ndOUi1NVcP — Colin Grant (@colagrant) December 12, 2019

A tweet was posted from a Golden Retriever's account wherein it said that both dogs took their owners for voting and sent them in one by one so that the other could take care of them.

A person said that she was very happy to see such a good turnout at the polling station in Dulwich Village, South London.

Boris Johnson's dog is a Jack Russell hybrid rescued from a dog shelter by Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds. The young puppy was bought in a red-coloured basket and was named Dilyn. He will be neighbours with Larry the cat who is the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet office of the United Kingdom.

