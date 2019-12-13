The Debate
Boris Johnson's Dog, Thousand Other Pets Line Up Outside Polling Booths In UK

UK News

Boris Johnson's dog Dilyn along with a thousand other pets with their owners lined up at UK's polling booths in order to take part in the general elections

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson's dog Dilyn along with a thousand other pets with their respective owners lined up at UK's polling booths in order to take part in the December 12 general election. London Mayor Sadiq Khan was also seen with his pet Luna. According to reports, Rex the labrador, Gemme the spaniel were in attendance at the polling stations along with the thousand other pets.

Dogs at polling stations

A Twitterati posted a picture of her Dachshund, adding that her dog believed in the sense of democracy and was at the polling station to make sure people hear him.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson Appeals To Tamils In Campaign Video, Explains Benefit Of Brexit

Another person mentioned two dates each alongside the flag of the United Kingdom and the United States.

Read: Boris Johnson Didn't Show Up To His Own Constituency Husting

A person said that the voted for SNP, adding that the party also needs to have a choice.

Read: British PM Boris Johnson Accused Of Hiding In Fridge To Avoid Interview

A tweet was posted from a Golden Retriever's account wherein it said that both dogs took their owners for voting and sent them in one by one so that the other could take care of them.

A person said that she was very happy to see such a good turnout at the polling station in Dulwich Village, South London.

Boris Johnson's dog is a Jack Russell hybrid rescued from a dog shelter by Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds. The young puppy was bought in a red-coloured basket and was named Dilyn. He will be neighbours with Larry the cat who is the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet office of the United Kingdom.

Read: Jeremy Corbyn Uses Meme To Attack Boris Johnson's 25 Minute Flight

(With inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
