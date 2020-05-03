UK PM, Carrie Symonds Name Their Baby After Doctors Who Treated Him For COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds has announced the name of their newborn baby on Instagram that is Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson explaining how it honours the couple’s grandparents and the doctors that treated British PM for coronavirus infection. Symonds posted a photo while cradling the baby and in the caption said, “Wilfred after Boris' grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart -- the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month.”

Not only did UK PM’s partner credited doctor’s to save Johnson’s life but also expressed gratitude for the “incredible” NHS maternity team at another hospital that looked after the couple. According to reports, the choice of ‘Nicholas’ in their baby’s name was consulted with both Price and Hart, the doctors at St Thomas’ hospital.

Price, director of the infection at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, and Professor Hart, director of respiratory and critical care have said, “we are honoured and humbled to have been recognised this way” and added that they wish health and happiness to the “new family” of Symonds and Johnson.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds announced the arrival of their first son at London Hospital on April 29. The spokesperson of the couple reportedly said that the baby is “healthy” and both the newborn and Symonds are “doing very well”. The “thrilling” news of a baby boy came for the couple as Johnson recently resumed his Downing Street responsibilities after battling with coronavirus infection for several weeks.

'A tough old moment' for Johnson

Symonds unique way of honouring NHS doctors that treated Johnson for COVID-19 came when just recently UK PM recalled battling with the deadly infection of coronavirus as “a tough old moment”. British PM opened up about his experience of contracting the COVID-19 disease that has now killed over 244,781 people across the world, and said in an interview with UK newspaper that the doctors “had a strategy to deal with ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario”. In the first instance when UK PM himself recalled the experience and said that he was “not in particularly brilliant shape” and added that he was “aware there were contingency plans in place".

