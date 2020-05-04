UK PM Johnson: Coronavirus Vaccine Hunt Is 'most Urgent Shared Endeavour'

Downing Street has said that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call for international cooperation to find a vaccine to the coronavirus disease. The UK is hosting a virtual conference for the global response to coronavirus outbreak on May 4 along with eight other countries and organisations where Johnson will say it is “virus against the humanity”. While confirming the pledge of £388 million from the UK to aid the COVID-19 vaccine research, UK PM would say that finding the cure of the disease “is not a competition but the most urgent shared endeavour” for people.

The UK is co-leading the Coronavirus Global Response International Pledging Conference today. By bringing together world partners to work on vaccines and treatments, we can defeat coronavirus.



This meeting would also be one of the driving forces for the global community to ramp-up the efforts to find treatments, tests, and vaccines for coronavirus disease and work together. Johnson would say that in a bid to win the battle with the global health crisis, that has rocked the world since it originated in China, the country leaders “must work together to build an impregnable shield around all our people, and that can only be achieved by developing and mass-producing a vaccine.”

According to Downing Street, UK PM would say, “The race to discover the vaccine to defeat this virus is not a competition between countries, but the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes.”

"It’s humanity against the virus - we are in this together, and together we will prevail," Johnson will say.

Pope Francis calls for 'international cooperation'

Among other leaders who are rooting for countries to come together, Pope Francis has also called for "international cooperation" to develop a vaccine to cure COVID-19 disease and ensure its availability to the world. While delivering the address on May 3 from the papal library and not St. Peter’s Square, Francis said that the countries should “bring together scientific capacities” and find treatments to the disease that has impacted lives of millions around the world since it originated in China. Francis even encouraged a “transparent” way to make health care facilities including the essential technologies to be accessible to everyone.

