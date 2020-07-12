'World Can Learn Sustainable Living From India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic': Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles has praised India for its 'sustainable' way of life amid coronavirus pandemic, saying that he is personally inspired by the country's diversity and resilience.

“India's philosophies and values have emphasised a sustainable way of life and a harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. India's diversity and resilience are a personal inspiration and much to teach us all,” said Prince Charles during his virtual address in India Global Week 2020.

The UK's Royal also said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the significance of "sustainable living". Speaking of the ancient yogic concept of 'Aparigraha', Prince Charles said it is time that the world learnt this ancient wisdom from India as it seeks recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Charles was earlier diagnosed with Covid and has since made a full recovery.

Achieving sustainablity

Further emphasising on sustainable development, the Prince of Wales said, as the world restores itself from the ongoing crisis, there is ample opportunity to put people and planet at the heart of global economy. This can be achieved by adopting sustainable markets to achieve long-term value by balancing natural, social and physical capital, he said. New employment opportunities, completely new industries and sustainable are within our grasp, he added.

Prince Charles further stated that he was always encouraged by the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom and their ambition to build a sustainable future.

